99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Latto Sends A Fan Rent Money When Called Out For Bragging About Being Rich

March 26, 2024 8:29AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Rapper Latto learned a quick lesson that maybe in tough economic times, maybe we don’t brag about all the ways it’s great to be rich. She had posted some of her favorite things about being rich, which prompted a follower to comment about needing rent money.

 

Latto quickly apologized and asked for the fan’s monthly rent and Cash App information. The fan’s rent was $1,500, so she sent $2000. Another fan jokingly asked for $75, and to their surprise, Latto sent them $500.

STORY HERE

More about:
bragging
fan
Latto
rent
rich
sent money
Social Media

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
2

Trimble County Promposal Goes Viral
3

Delta Pilot Spends a Year's Salary To Charter A Flight To Hawaii For His Retirement
4

Guy Calmly Sips Coffee While Police Chase Rips Through His Backyard
5

Olivia Munn Shares Her Battle With Breast Cancer

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE