Latto Sends A Fan Rent Money When Called Out For Bragging About Being Rich

Source: YouTube

Rapper Latto learned a quick lesson that maybe in tough economic times, maybe we don’t brag about all the ways it’s great to be rich. She had posted some of her favorite things about being rich, which prompted a follower to comment about needing rent money.

My fav thing about being rich is going out to eat damn near every day & ordering wtvr tf I got a taste for — BIG LATTO 🍑 (@Latto) March 25, 2024

Latto quickly apologized and asked for the fan’s monthly rent and Cash App information. The fan’s rent was $1,500, so she sent $2000. Another fan jokingly asked for $75, and to their surprise, Latto sent them $500.

