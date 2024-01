BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Latto attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Latto: ‘Don’t Give Up’

This is too cute! Latto is reflecting on her early start in the business. She shared a viral clip from earlier this month that features her rapping on stage at the age of 13.

“Don’t give up,” she wrote in a quote tweet. Latto has been at it a long time!