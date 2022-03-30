Latto Drops ‘Big Energy’ Remix with Mariah Carey

You knew this was only a matter of time! Latto dropped her “Big Energy” remix featuring Mariah Carey over the weekend. The remix features DJ Khaled who introduces the track. Mariah Carey contributes vocals from her 1995 chart-topping hit, “Fantasy.”
Latto celebrated Mariah Carey’s “anniversary,” on Sunday tweeting, “THANK U FOR YOUR LEGENDARY VOCALS & ALL THE ADVICE YOU GAVE ME QUEEN,” with Mariah replying, “So excited for this moment dahhhhllling!!!!! So happy and proud of you and all you’re accomplishing!!!”
So excited for this moment dahhhhllling!!!!! So happy and proud of you and all you’re accomplishing!!! ❤️ ❤️ But I don’t have BIRTHDAYS! “It’s my anniversary!!!” 😂 Congratulations Beautiful 🤩🔥🎰x🦋 https://t.co/I8D83ECw0u
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 28, 2022
So excited for this moment dahhhhllling!!!!! So happy and proud of you and all you’re accomplishing!!! ❤️ ❤️ But I don’t have BIRTHDAYS! “It’s my anniversary!!!” 😂 Congratulations Beautiful 🤩🔥🎰x🦋 https://t.co/I8D83ECw0u
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 28, 2022
What do you think of the “Big Energy” remix featuring Mariah Carey? Hot or not?