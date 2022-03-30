      Weather Alert

Latto Drops ‘Big Energy’ Remix with Mariah Carey

Mar 30, 2022 @ 7:00am

You knew this was only a matter of time! Latto dropped her “Big Energy” remix featuring Mariah Carey over the weekend.  The remix features DJ Khaled who introduces the track.  Mariah Carey contributes vocals from her 1995 chart-topping hit, “Fantasy.”

Latto celebrated Mariah Carey’s “anniversary,” on Sunday tweeting, “THANK U FOR YOUR LEGENDARY VOCALS & ALL THE ADVICE YOU GAVE ME QUEEN,” with Mariah replying, “So excited for this moment dahhhhllling!!!!! So happy and proud of you and all you’re accomplishing!!!”

What do you think of the “Big Energy” remix featuring Mariah Carey? Hot or not?

TAGS
Big Energy DJ Khaled Latto Mariah Carey remix
POPULAR POSTS
This Is The One Moment EVERYBODY Is Talking About At The Oscars
Will Smith Publicly Apologizes To Chris Rock, Academy Launches Formal Review
Ben and Kelly's $20,000 Gas Giveaway
Did Lady Gaga Sabotage This Reality Star's Music Career?
You Laugh You Lose: Tiny Part of Me
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On