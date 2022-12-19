99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Latto Donates $250k Christmas Gifts In Hometown; Gets Official Day, Key To The City

December 19, 2022 9:25AM EST
Latto doing BIG things!

After throwing a large Christmas giveaway, Clayton County gave Latto the key to the city and her own day. Latto’s “Win Some Give Some” foundation donated $250,000 in gifts to residents of Clayton County, Ohio on Sunday (December 18).

 The “Big Energy” rapper was awarded her own day and key to the city. While dressed as Santa, Latto gave out 3,000 gifts and free food and provided fun activities to kids in the area for Christmas.  “I owe a lot of my success to Clayton County, so it feels really good to be here,” Latto said. “My old school Rex Mill (Middle School) is literally two minutes down the street, and (as) we were driving past it, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Everything is coming full circle.’ I’m so blessed and happy to share my blessing.”

Are you planning to give back to your community this holiday season?

