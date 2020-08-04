Latest Twilight Book “Midnight Sun” Released Today
MILL VALLEY, CA - OCTOBER 05: Robert Pattinson appears at the 42nd Mill Valley Film Festival - Special Screenings Of "The Lighthouse" And "Harriet" on October 5, 2019 in Mill Valley, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images)
Team Edward is officially back in action. After nearly a 12 year wait, the latest installment of the best-selling ‘Twilight’ book franchise has been released today! “Midnight Sun” follows the story from Edward’s point of view. Will this mean a whole new set of Twilight books from Edward’s point of view to keep up entertained?
We hope so.