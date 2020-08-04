      Breaking News
Latest Twilight Book “Midnight Sun” Released Today

Team Edward is officially back in action. After nearly a 12 year wait, the latest installment of the best-selling ‘Twilight’ book franchise has been released today! “Midnight Sun” follows the story from Edward’s point of view. Will this mean a whole new set of Twilight books from Edward’s point of view to keep up entertained?

We hope so.

