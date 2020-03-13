Late Night Shows Go On Hiatus Due To Coronavirus
As the coronavirus fears spread, so does the list of events and shows that push the cancel or pause button.
To start, most of the talk shows that hadn’t already announced they would be taping without audiences have now jumped onboard, including: Ellen, The Late Late Show With James Corden, Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and David Spade. Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Stephen Colbert have all opted to go on hiatus. The release dates for theatrical films are also being pushed back, including Mulan, The Lovebirds, New Mutants, Antlers and A Quiet Place 2, all being moved to undetermined dates. Fast & Furious 9 has been pushed back a full year, to April of 2021.
Meanwhile, many large cities have begun banning all public events. That means musical artists like Billie Eilish, Cher, My Chemical Romance, Michael Buble, Kenny Chesney, The Who, and Wilco are now postponing their tours.
- The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony on May 2nd postponed
- Disneyland, Disney World and Universal Studios will all take rare step of closing
- All major Broadway shows will shut down four to six weeks beginning last night
- Live Nation stops all domestic, international tours until at least the end of March
- Pro Soccer, Hockey & Baseball each delay seasons & March Madness canceled