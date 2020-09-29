      Weather Alert

Late Chadwick Boseman Took A Pay Cut So Co-Star Sienna Miller Could Get More

Sep 29, 2020 @ 7:00am

Sienna Miller opened up about working with the late Chadwick Boseman on “21 Bridges” sharing that he took a pay cut so she could be paid more.

The actress said, “This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to.”

She added,“And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked forHe said that that was what I deserved to be paid.” Miller said that his generosity was “the most astounding thing” she had ever experienced, especially in their industry.

 

