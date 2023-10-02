Las Vegas “Sphere” Officially Opens With U2’s Show

Source: YouTube

U2 gets to be the first to deliver a customized show experience for fans in the newly opened Las Vegas Sphere! The price to build the sphere was $2.3 billion incorporating 160,ooo speakers and 260 million video pixels!

Fan fact: U2’s artistic director for 40 years was soooo not on board with the idea until he finally relented. He said, “if the audience gets bored, they can just look at the band!”

U2 will perform 26 dates in the unique venue that was created only for concerts!