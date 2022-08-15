LAPD Will No Longer Investigate Crash That Killed Anne Heche

Anne Heche’s organ recipients were selected before she was removed from life support over the weekend.

LAPD released “As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” the LAPD said Saturday. “Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

Heche apparently stopped to buy a wig moments before the crash.

Lynne Mishele, the woman who was injured and lost most of her belongings in the crash and fire, responded to Heche’s death yesterday, calling it “devastating” and thanking supporters for raising $150,000 to get her back on her feet.

