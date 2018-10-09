Lance Bass Will Get To Live Out His Brady Bunch Dreams Afterall…Sort Of

Remember the one time the Brady Bunch house was up for sale, and Lance Bass thought he was going to buy it…and then HGTV outbid him?

Well now he gets some closure in that he’ll be a part of the TV show HGTV is doing involving the house. He didn’t exactly say what he’s doing with the show…saying only “ There’s a lot of things that have to be done before we can start remodeling it, so it’s going to take a year or two.”

Sidebar…

Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia Brady on the sitcom, recently told PEOPLE she too had been interested in buying the home when it came up for sale this summer. “When the whole thing happened, I have to say that I really thought, ‘Gee, I would like to buy that house,’ McCormick told PEOPLE on the red carpet at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Los Angeles.

She decided not to get involved in an already competitive bidding war, and is happy that HGTV will redo the house.

