Lance Bass Teams Up With Fruit Smash Hard Seltzer With a “Bye to Basic” Hotline

Apr 16, 2021 @ 6:33am

Lance Bass is shaking off the frosted tips of quarantine and is teaming up with Fruit Smash Hard Seltzer just in time for summer! Together with Fruit Smash, Lance is helping them launch a “Bye to Basic” Hotline, encouraging people to call in and say goodbye to something basic they have done…like frosted tips.

The hotline is open now through April 24th if you call 1-833-UNBASIC. Lance Bass will be on the line April 16th from 3-3:30 EST. Oh and of course you have a chance to win a year supply of Fruit Smash Hard Seltzer!

