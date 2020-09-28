Lance Bass Confirms The Timberlakes Had Baby #2
Justin Timberlakes former *NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass confirmed Justin is now a dad of 2.
During a recent interview Lance said, “We have talked several times and we knew before anyone else did. It’s been a fun celebration and they’re very, very happy! In their *NSYNC group chat Lance said, “It’s all about baby! It’s all about the new one they just brought in. It’s all been conversations about a newborn.”
Lance wouldn’t reveal the baby’s name, because he said, “He would kill me!”
He did say that the the baby is definitely “cute.” He said, “It’s Justin and Jess’s baby! Of course it is!”
MORE HERE