Lance Bass Almost Bought The Brady Bunch House

Lance Bass tweeted on Saturday that he was the winning bidder to buy the Brady Bunch house in Studio City, California.

But a few hours later, he said he was “feeling heartbroken” when it turned out he didn’t get the house after all. He found out another bidder (possibly a Hollywood studio), was prepared to get the property at ANY cost. “They will outperform any bid with unlimited resources,” he wrote. “I’m hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome.”

The asking price was nearly $2 million but no word on how much Lance was willing to pay.

