Lana Del Rey Working At A Waffle House

July 24, 2023 4:44AM EDT
Lana Del Rey was spotted working as a waitress at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama.

She hasn’t explained why, but fans are speculating that it was for a possible music video or a publicity stunt. Photos and videos are circulating on social media of Del Rey engaging with customers, serving coffee, and apparently doing a great job as a waitress.

 “She was there, wearing a uniform and everything,” fan Karina Cisneros Juarez told a local news outlet. “It was a bit surreal. I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely, and incredibly nice.” Del Rey has been spotted elsewhere in Alabama of late, including a nail salon, though she doesn’t seem to have any shows or other projects keeping her there.

Your move, Jonas Brothers!

