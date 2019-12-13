Lamar Makes History Yet Again! Anyone Surprised?
Lamar Jackson’s star continued to rise last night as he passed Michael Vick for the most single-season rushing yards by a quarterback in the Ravens’ win over the mighty New York Jets! Finishing the game with 86 on the ground, Lamar took his season total to 1,108, breaking the 1,039 yard record Vick set in 06.
Vick congratulated Jackson on his Instagram as he looked on, saying Jackson “knew it was coming” and was the “guy for the job.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/B5_p8c0BWrv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Lamar also threw for five touchdowns vs the Jets just to show them the arm is also functional, finishing the game 42-21. The win clinched the AFC North for the Ravens, who move to 12-2 on the season. Tom Brady should be shaking in his little old boots! Instead he took to twitter to issue a challenge
This is no surprise to anyone who was fortunate enough to see him play and set the sports world on fire for the Cards, but Lamar hasn’t slowed down one bit. He’s followed up his breathtaking, Heisman winning performances in college with settling in as most expert’s clear MVP favorite here in week 14 of his sophomore season. TRUSSSSS!