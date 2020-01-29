Lamar Jackson Surprises Louisville Girl With The Chance Of A Lifetime!
Blakely Touche thought she was just attending another Louisville game – until she got a Super Bowl-sized surprise.
Louisville Athletics posted a video of the surprise on Twitter. The announcer introduced Touche as a great flag football player and a “rising star in the Louisville community.”
The video shows Lamar Jackson watching video of Blakely playing flag football and tells her she was chosen to represent the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL’s “Next 100” Super Bowl ad. The ad, which will air just before the game, features some of the league’s biggest stars plus 32 young fans. Oh…and she gets to go to the Super Bowl too!
AMAZING! CONGRATS!
