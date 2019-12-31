      Weather Alert

Lamar Jackson Played Santa

Dec 31, 2019 @ 12:59pm

Lamar Jackson has been having a great year with the Ravens.

He is the frontrunner for NFL MVP honors, took care of his offensive linemen who have been taking care of him this season.

The Baltimore Ravens tweeted lineman Ronnie Stanley’s video under a headline indicating Jackson “had to hook the O-line up.” It appears Jackson bought Rolex watches for the bigs up front.

https://twitter.com/ravens/status/1209495828181766145?s=21

And he made this grandpa’s Christmas the best ever

https://twitter.com/lj_era8/status/1209880080442437632?s=21

 

MORE FROM WAVE3

TAGS
Baltimore Ravens gift Grandpa jersey Lamar Jackson O-line Rolex
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE