Lamar Jackson Played Santa
Lamar Jackson has been having a great year with the Ravens.
He is the frontrunner for NFL MVP honors, took care of his offensive linemen who have been taking care of him this season.
The Baltimore Ravens tweeted lineman Ronnie Stanley’s video under a headline indicating Jackson “had to hook the O-line up.” It appears Jackson bought Rolex watches for the bigs up front.
https://twitter.com/ravens/status/1209495828181766145?s=21
And he made this grandpa’s Christmas the best ever
https://twitter.com/lj_era8/status/1209880080442437632?s=21
