Ladybirds Coach Todd Sharp Let Go By UofL

A spokesman for the University of Louisville confirmed Todd Sharp, the coach of the Ladybirds dance team, has been let go.

The university has not shared details of what led to his dismissal.

Sharp is well known in the dance world, and Lifetime created a reality cable show around him called So Sharp. It premiered in July of 2017, after he won a national title with the Ladybirds in 2016.

Since Sharp’s arrival with the Ladybirds, the program has won 14 national championships.

