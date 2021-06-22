      Weather Alert

Lady Gaga’s HAUS Makeup Line is 60% Off Thanks to Amazon Prime Day

Jun 22, 2021 @ 6:56am

It’s Amazon Prime Day and that means you can get some awesome deals on just about everything including Lady Gaga’s makeup line. Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories is offering up to 60% on certain products.

Some items included are, Eye-Dentify Gel Pencil, Glam Room Palette No. 1 Fame, Le Riot Lip Gloss, Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon.
The deal is valid until June 22nd at 11:59pm PT.

