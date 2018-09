Taylor Kinney still hasn’t decided if he plans to watch Lady Gaga, his ex-fiancé, in “A Start Is Born.”

In a recent interview he was asked if he would see the movie and he said, “I don’t know, man.”

Then his co-star from “Chicago Fire” Miranda Rae Mayo said, “I am! It’s gonna be great. I’ll give him all the tidbits. It’ll be great.”

TBH…we think he’s making a bad life choice if he misses it because it looks fantastic but whatevs.

It’s out October 5th!