Lady Gaga to Sing National Anthem at Inauguration
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Lady Gaga attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The list of performers is growing by the day for the Biden-Harris inauguration set for January 20th. Lady Gaga is one of the latest celebrities to be announced who will perform the national anthem.
The ceremony typically starts at 11:30am ET on the west front of the US Capitol.