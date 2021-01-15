      Weather Alert

Lady Gaga to Sing National Anthem at Inauguration

Jan 15, 2021 @ 6:00am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Lady Gaga attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The list of performers is growing by the day for the Biden-Harris inauguration set for January 20th. Lady Gaga is one of the latest celebrities to be announced who will perform the national anthem.

The ceremony typically starts at 11:30am ET on the west front of the US Capitol.

 

