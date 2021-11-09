      Weather Alert

Lady Gaga To Host “Power Of Kindness” Special

Nov 9, 2021 @ 8:05am
CENTURY CITY, CA - JANUARY 23: Actress/recording artist Lady Gaga performs onstage at the 27th Annual Producers Guild Of America Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on January 23, 2016 in Century City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga is rolling out a new 30-minute digital special, called The Power of Kindness, this Friday on her Facebook and Instagram pages.

It’s perfectly timed for World Kindness Day this Saturday. According to CBS Mornings, the special will feature Gaga discussing mental health with young people, as well as the impact kindness can have on mental health.

“I love that she’s doing this,” said CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King. “How many of us have said, ‘How are you?’ Fine, fine, fine,’ and you’re really not fine.”  “We live in a society where everything is so vitriolic and so mean,” King added. “I know that she cares about this; she’s committed to it.”

