Lady Gaga picked up a few Critics Choice awards over the weekend, one tying for Best Actress for “A Star Is Born” and one for Best Song for “Shallow” … she explained the meaning behind the song.

She said in an emotional speech: “This song is a conversation between men and women,””Asking each other questions about life and a desire for more depth of the shallowness of a modern era.”

Gaga said she was “so happy it resonated” with the fans and critics who handed her the award.

