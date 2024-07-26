Lady Gaga Taught Herself to Sing… Worse?

Yep. Lady Gaga is just THAT talented that she was able to teach herself to purposely sing poorly for “Joker: Folie à Deux”.

She wanted to remain true to her character, Harley “Lee” Quinn, who is NOT a trained singer. Gaga says, quote, “How do you take music and have it just be an extension of the dialogue, as opposed to breaking into song for no conceivable reason? It was unlike anything I’ve ever done before.”

“There’s plenty of bum notes from Lee. When I breathe to sing onstage, I have this very controlled way to make sure I’m on pitch and it’s sustained at the right rhythm and amount of time, but Lee would never know how to do any of that.”

“Joker: Folie à Deux” hits theaters October 4th.