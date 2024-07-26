99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lady Gaga Taught Herself to Sing… Worse?

July 26, 2024 5:20AM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Lady Gaga attends Netflix’s “Maestro” Los Angeles photo call at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/FilmMagic)

Yep. Lady Gaga is just THAT talented that she was able to teach herself to purposely sing poorly for “Joker: Folie à Deux”.

She wanted to remain true to her character, Harley “Lee” Quinn, who is NOT a trained singer. Gaga says, quote, “How do you take music and have it just be an extension of the dialogue, as opposed to breaking into song for no conceivable reason? It was unlike anything I’ve ever done before.”

There’s plenty of bum notes from Lee. When I breathe to sing onstage, I have this very controlled way to make sure I’m on pitch and it’s sustained at the right rhythm and amount of time, but Lee would never know how to do any of that.”

Joker: Folie à Deux” hits theaters October 4th.

