Lady Gaga Surprises At An L.A. Night Club For An Impromptu Performance

Lady Gaga crashed a jazz night at a bar in Hollywood last week to sing two Frank Sinatra songs. She performed “Call Me Irresponsible” and “Fly Me To The Moon” with a local band.

Gaga told the surprised audience, “I’m here to ruin the party, I’m so sorry.”

She continued, “My whole life, you know, I’ve been called irresponsible. It doesn’t make me so mad because it’s kind of true… and I like to hear the truth.”

Last week, Gaga revealed she was “pregnant” with her sixth studio album. She didn’t say when the album would be released.

