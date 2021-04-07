      Weather Alert

Lady Gaga Revisits ‘Born This Way’ Vibes for New Dom Perignon Collaboration “The Queendom”

Apr 7, 2021 @ 6:28am

Lady gaga is back doing what she does best. Making an artistical masterpiece combining her songs, fashion, a movie, and a product!

Lady Gaga released a video on Tuesday  in connection with Dom Pérignon dubbed “The Queendom.” The video is a fashion film and features the Chromatica song, “Free Woman.”

The video begins with a flashback to Gaga’s “Born This Way” video and features the Oscar winner dancing with a huge bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne.

TAGS
Born this way chromatica Collaboration dom perignon free woman Lady Gaga
POPULAR POSTS
The Most Iconic April Fool's News Report EVER
You Laugh You Lose: Peter Parker's Pickle
The Internet Is Mad At "Wheel of Fortune" After A Contestant Lost On A Technicality
Olivia Rodrigo "Deja Vu"
'Bridgerton' Season 2 Is Already Bringing Shockers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE