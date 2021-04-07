Lady Gaga Revisits ‘Born This Way’ Vibes for New Dom Perignon Collaboration “The Queendom”
Lady gaga is back doing what she does best. Making an artistical masterpiece combining her songs, fashion, a movie, and a product!
Lady Gaga released a video on Tuesday in connection with Dom Pérignon dubbed “The Queendom.” The video is a fashion film and features the Chromatica song, “Free Woman.”
The video begins with a flashback to Gaga’s “Born This Way” video and features the Oscar winner dancing with a huge bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne.