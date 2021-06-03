      Weather Alert

Lady Gaga Postpones Chromatica Ball Tour Until Next Summer

Jun 3, 2021 @ 6:56am
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

For the second time, Lady Gaga has postponed her “Chromatica Ball” tour — now it will take place in 2022.

“While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready. So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022,” Lady Gaga wrote in a message.

The initial tour dates, originally announced on March 5, 2020, were a month-long, six-city stadium jaunt sprawling from July 25 through Aug. 27, beginning in at the Stade de France in Paris, followed by stadium engagements in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; Boston at Fenway Park; Toronto at the Rogers Centre; Chicago at Wrigley Field; and East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium, with each date several days apart.

MORE HERE

TAGS
Chromatica Ball Tour Lady Gaga Pandemic postponed
POPULAR POSTS
Fisherman Reunited With Girl They Saved 35 Years Ago
You Laugh You Lose: The One With The Stunt Joke Teller
Charlestown High School Teacher Wears Costumes To Entertain Students
Flags Placed On Veteran Graves At Cave Hill Cemetery
This 7-Year-Old Swam For An Hour To Save His Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On