Lady Gaga Postpones Chromatica Ball Tour Until Next Summer

For the second time, Lady Gaga has postponed her “Chromatica Ball” tour — now it will take place in 2022.
“While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready. So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022,” Lady Gaga wrote in a message.
The initial tour dates, originally announced on March 5, 2020, were a month-long, six-city stadium jaunt sprawling from July 25 through Aug. 27, beginning in at the Stade de France in Paris, followed by stadium engagements in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; Boston at Fenway Park; Toronto at the Rogers Centre; Chicago at Wrigley Field; and East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium, with each date several days apart.
