Lady Gaga Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Tony Bennett

‘Miss You’

Lady Gaga paid a moving homage on Tony Bennett’s first anniversary of his death. The 38-year-old pop singer marked the somber occasion with a touching Instagram message, expressing her profound affection for the late jazz master.

Gaga posted a black-and-white picture of herself and Bennett. Gaga is wearing a sophisticated black gown in the picture, while Tony is seen sketching on a tablet while seated in a leather chair. She covers her heart with her hand as she stands.

“It’s been a year since Tony passed away,” she wrote as the description for the photo. “This picture says it all. I’m so grateful for my continued friendship with his wife, Susan, and the legacy of jazz music he left. For the community of jazz musicians, I still work with who all knew and loved Tony. We’re gonna keep on swingin’. Miss you. Life is a beautiful thing,” said Gaga.

