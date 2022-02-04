      Weather Alert

Lady Gaga Might Actually Win An Oscar For “House Of Gucci”

Feb 4, 2022 @ 7:05am

Award predictions are coming in. The BAFTAs (the British equivalent of the Oscars) released its list of nominees. Oh, and Lady Gaga was nominated in the Best Actress category!

Lady Gaga portrayed Patricia Reggiani in House of Gucci. This role got her nominations at the Critic’s Choice Movie Awards, SAG, Golden Globe, and now the British Academy Film Awards.  Lady Gaga will have to beat out other BAFTA nominees Tessa Thompson for Passing, Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza, Renate Reinsve for The Worst Person In The World, Johanna Scanlan for After Love, and Emilia Jones for CODA.

Do you think Gaga will win the BAFTA? Will she win the Oscar?

