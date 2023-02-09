Lady Gaga May Have A New Collaboration Coming Soon

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Some rumors are just rumors, but this one might have some merit. Lady Gaga is rumored to be hopping on a new version of “Flowers” with Miley Cyrus since people noticed she was registered as a performer with Miley on ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers).

Out.com describes the ASCAP site as “the intermediary between music users and copyright holders. It’s an organization that licenses public performance rights of musical works to venues, broadcasters, and digital streaming services.”

Neither artist has confirmed the collaboration, so until then it’s just a rumor.