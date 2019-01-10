Lady Gaga Is Apologizing And Cops Visit R. Kelly’s Studio

Lady Gaga had been under fire for not publicly denouncing her collaboration with R. Kelly in light of the Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly.

She posted that yesterday, saying:

Gaga even said she intends to remove the song from iTunes and other streaming platforms. She will never work with R. Kelly again.

In the meantime, cops paid a visit to his recording studio in Chicago that was featured in the Lifetime series. No one was there when they stopped by, but said they will keep patrolling the area.

