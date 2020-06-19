Lady Gaga Gave Her Jacket To A Fan
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Lady Gaga attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga gave a jacket off her back to a fan who praised her support for the LGBTQ+ community.
The 27-year-old woman said she had gone out to her local market in Malibu when she spotted Gaga. At first, she didn’t realize it was Gaga, and walked up tell her that’s a really badass jacket you got on.
Once she figured out it was Gaga, she went back up to her and told her, “My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you’re the reason he actually came out to me… So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally.”
She then took off her jacket and gave it to the woman and told her, “You loved my jacket so much. Here. It’s yours. Put it on right now. You be badass with it now.”
MORE HERE