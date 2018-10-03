Lady Gaga Fans Are Making Up Fake Bad Reviews Of ‘Venom’…To Convince People To See Her Movie Instead

Bless their hearts…they mean well. But let’s be honest, do we think the people that want to rush out opening weekend to see ‘Venom’ are also wanting to see ‘A Star Is Born’? Probably not.

There will be plenty who will want to see both, but their priorities of which one first is probably not a thing.  Despite that, Lady Gaga’s fans are getting a little extra with their support of Mama Monster.

FULL STORY

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Why Bradley Cooper Was Told He’s ‘Never Be The Main Guy’ Jake Gyllenhaal’s Love Letter To Ryan Reynolds Is What You Need Today Why Chris Hemsworth Feels “Gross” Why is Kate Middleton Is Better With Kids Than We’ll Ever Be? Ok So Justin Bieber IS Already Married WITHOUT A Prenup?? Sia Gives The Girl From Her Videos THE BEST Birthday Present EVER
Comments