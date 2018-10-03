Lady Gaga Fans Are Making Up Fake Bad Reviews Of ‘Venom’…To Convince People To See Her Movie Instead

Bless their hearts…they mean well. But let’s be honest, do we think the people that want to rush out opening weekend to see ‘Venom’ are also wanting to see ‘A Star Is Born’? Probably not.

There will be plenty who will want to see both, but their priorities of which one first is probably not a thing. Despite that, Lady Gaga’s fans are getting a little extra with their support of Mama Monster.

I saw #Venom last night and had to leave halfway through, my children wouldn't stop crying at how bad it was. Luckily a second pre screening of #AStarIsBorn was about to start, and now we are all crying, tears of amazement. Please pray for my eldest he is still in a coma. — Anne Harrison (@AnneHarrisonMom) October 2, 2018

#Venom is the featured movie on @Fandango AND you get a free gift when you buy tickets??? Such a better deal than Lady GaGa’s #AStarIsBorn ! pic.twitter.com/jAK7TEugKy — Aaron- Certified Rotten (@Bizarnage) October 2, 2018

I wasn’t sure i’d watch #Venom on opening weekend but now i think i just might go see it twice this weekend, with a bunch of friends and family too. This is pathetic as hell. https://t.co/AE0NAs3Pl7 — Jad (@Jad0717) October 2, 2018

