Lady Gaga is doing what she can to help out her neighbors affected by the Woolsey Fire in Southern California.

She visited a Red Cross shelter in Los Angeles and brought pizza, coffee and gift cards to the evacuees.

Gaga had to evacuate herself. Earlier this week she told other displaced people that she would stand by them in this time of crisis.