Lady Gaga Considering Surrogacy Or Adoption?

Jan 17, 2020 @ 8:39am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Lady Gaga attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

If you believe Radar Online, Lady Gaga has told friend’s she’s no longer depending on a steady partner to start a family.

She’s considering motherhood via adoption or surrogacy.

A source said, “She had an epiphany in the hospital, after she and a fan fell off stage in Las Vegas. She got very emotional getting her whole body x-rayed. She has everything she wants in the world, but she’s missing someone to leave her legacy to. She comes from a strong family and that’s always been something she wants.”

