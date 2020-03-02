      Weather Alert

Lady Gaga Announces New Album ‘Chromatica’ Out April 10

Mar 2, 2020 @ 3:07pm

Lady Gaga fans are in for a treat.

The pop singer is releasing a new album.

 

‘Chromatica’ will be available for purchase on April 10.

Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album will feature 16 tracks.

