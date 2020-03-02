Lady Gaga Announces New Album ‘Chromatica’ Out April 10

Lady Gaga fans are in for a treat.
The pop singer is releasing a new album.
Welcome to “Chromatica”, coming April 10. Pre-order now ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz
This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime 😘 pic.twitter.com/dz2KWt1MzN
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 2, 2020
‘Chromatica’ will be available for purchase on April 10.
Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album will feature 16 tracks.