      Breaking News
#UnitedForJustice

Lady Gaga And Others Artists Join Forces To #SaveOurStages

Jun 10, 2020 @ 7:35pm

Independent concert venues across the country are in trouble because of the pandemic. As some businesses begin to open, concert halls and clubs remain empty for performances.

According to a new survey by the National Independent Venue Association, 90 percent of owners think they might shut down forever if venues can’t reopen in the next few months!

The survey was to alert the government that venues “have zero revenue, high overhead and no clear timeline for reopening.” These businesses need relief packages above and beyond what has already been presented.

A movement called #SaveOurStages has the support of over 600 artists including Lady Gaga and Billy Joel.

 

MORE HERE 

 

TAGS
#saveourstages independent Music venues NIVA
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben & Kelly Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE