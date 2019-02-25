Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Performance of “Shallow” Steals The Show

The chemistry between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper was felt by EVERYONE Sunday night at the Academy Awards. Electric. Emotional. Sensual.
It was everything. They finished with Bradley sitting next to her at the piano singing acapella into the same microphone. I’m crying thinking about it.
AND OF COURSE IT WON THE ACADEMY AWARD FOR BEST SONG!
BRB, playing Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s performance on repeat. #Oscars https://t.co/j5SMuErHKc pic.twitter.com/uVHCeSAovR
— Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 25, 2019
Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Perform #Shallow at the #Oscars#Oscars2019 #OscarsAllAccess #LadyGaga #BradleyCooper pic.twitter.com/IDS4csz7Wj
— Amy “Starr” Carter (@Attn_Grabbers) February 25, 2019