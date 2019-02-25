Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Performance of “Shallow” Steals The Show

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The chemistry between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper was felt by EVERYONE Sunday night at the Academy Awards. Electric. Emotional. Sensual.

It was everything. They finished with Bradley sitting next to her at the piano singing acapella into the same microphone. I’m crying thinking about it.

AND OF COURSE IT WON THE ACADEMY AWARD FOR BEST SONG!



