Lady Gaga Accidentally Showed Her Lady Bits…Ooops

Lady Gaga accidentally showed her lady parts.  Did she forget to put on some unmentionables…and maybe a dress…under her coat.  You know that dream you have that you forgot to get dressed before going to work?  Yep.

She is in London doing press for her movie “A Star is Born” and accidentally flashed her….um… private area. She was walking outside her hotel signing autographs and posed for photos with fans. She was walking when her dress with a big slit in the front revealed her bits.

Oopsies.  But she was super gracious to fans..

And talked to People TV about being bullied in school and how that helped her with this role.

FULL STORY HERE

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Gisele Bundchen Admits She Was Once Suicidal AJ McLean Offer Demi Lovato Sobriety Advice Eddie Vedder Told Bradley Cooper Not To Remake ‘A Star Is Born’ Leah Remini Says The Church of Scientology Won’t Let Her Be Friends With Katie Holmes Do Hot Cheetos Need A Warning Because of Lil Xan??? Probably. Shia LaBeouf And Mia Goth Have Filed For Divorce
Comments