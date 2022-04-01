      Weather Alert

Lady Cards Play Tonight In NCAA Action

Apr 1, 2022 @ 11:09am

The  Lady Cards are headed to the Final Four for the fourth time in school history.

“It’s fantastic,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “I got a group of kids that have fought all year long, and I love every single one of them. I’m tough on them, but it’s because I care about them and love them because we want to get to this situation. We had every opportunity to fold, but we didn’t.”

