Lady Cards Play Tonight In NCAA Action

The Lady Cards are headed to the Final Four for the fourth time in school history.
“It’s fantastic,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “I got a group of kids that have fought all year long, and I love every single one of them. I’m tough on them, but it’s because I care about them and love them because we want to get to this situation. We had every opportunity to fold, but we didn’t.”
𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗬
🆚 South Carolina🕘 7 p.m. ET 📺 ESPN📻 790-AM WKRD💻 https://t.co/Wyiw35sZb0📊 https://t.co/3kaU5UGsDF#GoCards x #WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/a2hc6OqAll
— Louisville WBB (@UofLWBB) April 1, 2022
