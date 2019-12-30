Kylie Jenner’s Last “Thirst Trap” of 2019 Divides Fans
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kylie Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post)
Kylie Jenner is ending 2019 getting attention…like she normally does.
She posted lingerie photos on Instagram taken by her personal assistant Victoria Villaroel, captioning: “just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/B6rH9Qvn8aV/
While many people enjoyed the photos, others expressed their dislike in the comments. One writing, “Put some clothes on girl.” Someone else commented, “um sorry there are young kids here.”
Anyways, Kylie just being Kylie.