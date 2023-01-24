Kylie Jenner Wears A Fake Lion Head To Fashion Week…And PETA Is Fine With It

Well that’s kind of surprising, no? Not really that Kylie Jenner would accessorize with a giant fake lion head because we expect her to be that extra right? But that PETA would be cool with it?

The outfit was worn during Paris Fashion Week paired with a black velvet gown… a look from the new collection that hadn’t even hit the runway yet. It was aptly named “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”. She called it a “faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials” on her Instagram post. Fans seemed to mostly HATE it with some comments saying, “But why. Why why why even imitate this. I’m thankful it’s faux but the imagery is still disturbing.”

But the one group you thought sure would also disapprove gave their stamp of approval. PETA said: “Kylie’s look celebrates lions’ beauty and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lion families are torn apart to satisfy human egotism.”

What do you think? Fashion do…or don’t?

BTW…Kylie revealed how to pronounce her son’s name, Aire.