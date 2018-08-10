Kylie Jenner Turns 21 And So Did Her Whole Family

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday and so did the whole KarJenner family!

It’s our 21st birthday A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:09pm PDT



Every family member was on their 21-ish and making sure the new mom had the best time of her life!

First, there was dinner at Los Angeles hotspot Craig’s, followed by a dance party at Delilah’s in a room decorated with pink tinsel, a mural of the KarJenner crew and ceiling of balloons.

Artful @kimkardashian #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Aug 10, 2018 at 12:49am PDT

Party guests were given pink solo cups with “Kylie’s 21st” written on them. A cake came later, topped with a Barbie doll dressed as Kylie in her second birthday outfit.

There was even a ball pit, which Kim and Khloé couldn’t help but jump around in.

Obviously the guest list was insane!

Kylie’s sisters — Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — were all there for the bash.

Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott, her brother-in-law Kanye West, and her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, also came out.

But that wasn’t all — the star-studded event also included appearances by Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, Caitlyn’s friend Sophia Hutchins, Kendall’s ex Blake Griffin, and celebs like rapper Nicki Minaj, model Winnie Harlow, model Bella Hadid, singer The Weeknd and comedian Dave Chapelle.

Even though there were tons of famous people, Kylie stole the show in two amazing outfits!

t-minus two hours A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 9:50pm PDT

twenty one A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:05pm PDT



I am just upset we do not have any embarrassing photos of Kylie Jenner being a classic 21 year old and drinking tooooo much alcohol!