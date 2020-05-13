Kylie Jenner Put Stormi To The Test With Adorable Results!
Kylie Jenner participated in the “Snack Challenge” where apparently parents leave candy in front of their children, tell them not to eat any, then leave (with a camera running) to see if they’ll obey. (editors note: never heard of this before now)
In Kylie’s video, 2-year-old daughter Stormi wants the M & Ms, but holds off the temptation by repeating “patience” until mom returns.
So adorable!!!