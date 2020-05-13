      Breaking News
Kylie Jenner Put Stormi To The Test With Adorable Results!

May 13, 2020 @ 7:42am
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kylie Jenner attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post)

Kylie Jenner participated in the “Snack Challenge” where apparently parents leave candy in front of their children, tell them not to eat any, then leave (with a camera running) to see if they’ll obey. (editors note: never heard of this before now)

In Kylie’s video, 2-year-old daughter Stormi wants the M & Ms, but holds off the temptation by repeating “patience” until mom returns.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

So adorable!!!

