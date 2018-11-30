Kylie Jenner is SOO Extra, She Always Gets An Extra Hotel Room for Her WARDROBE.!!!

For those people out there who are just stupid rich, sometimes you get a little “extra” and buy stupid things. For Kylie Jenner, that is an extra hotel room! Catch is, it’s for her wardrobe. 

HOW MUCH CLOTHES DO YOU HAVE GIRL!? She is currently with her baby daddy Travis Scott on tour and says that she gets the extra hotel room for her clothes and makeup so that way her room with Travis is less cluttered when she gets ready. She showed it off in a makeup video that she posted.

I need to know, how many suitcases do you travel with girl??? Holy smokes. This is A LOT. She did also mention that this gives space for her baby Stormi to play in so that makes a little more sense. Still, can you say “extra”?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Tom Hanks Might Be In The Live-Action Pinocchio Movie Chris Evans Might Put That Captain America Suit Back On!!!!! Megan Fox Admits She Hooked Up With A Co-Star…And We Kinda Thought That All Along Everything That Is Coming To Netflix In December Miley Cyrus’ New Video Has SHOCKING Images John Krasinski Ugly Cried Over ‘Mary Poppins’
Comments