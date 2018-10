Travis Scott joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Jimmy called out Travis for rapping about Jamba Juice in his hit song ‘Sicko Mode”

Actual lyric: “I just landed in, Chase B mix this pop like Jamba Juice

Different colored chains, think my jeweler really sellin’ fruits”

Travis admits that his girl, Kylie Jenner, has gotten him hooked on all the flavors of Jamba Juice so Jimmy put his knowledge to the test… and he proves that he in fact is addicted!