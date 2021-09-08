Kylie Jenner Confirms She’s Pregnant With #2

Weeks after multiple sources told E! News that Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott, she confirmed it with a video on Instagram.
In the video, Kylie is holding a pregnancy test and telling daughter Stormi Webster, “Are you ready to go to mommy’s doctor?” A different scene shows Stormi breaking the news to Kris Jenner with sonogram photos, who asks, “Are you pregnant?!”
“Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby!” Kris tells her granddaughter. “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”
Kylie and Travis initially split in 2019 after two years of dating, though they’ve maintained a great co-parenting relationship according to sources. And, as a source told exclusively told E! News in February 2021, the chemistry never really faded, with the two remaining “madly in love with each other.”