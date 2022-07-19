      Weather Alert

Kylie Jenner Being Called A “Climate Criminal” For 3-Minute Flights On Her Jet

Jul 19, 2022 @ 8:42am

Kylie Jenner is taking heat for taking 3-minute flights on her private jet. The trip would have only been a 40-minute drive. Critics are calling her a “climate criminal” for being so out-of-touch with the state of the world right now. She posted a pic on Instagram of her and Travis Scott in front of their jets with the caption “You wanna take mine or yours?” While many fans were posting fire emojis saying “goals!”, others were NOT happy.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
