Kylie Jenner Being Called A “Climate Criminal” For 3-Minute Flights On Her Jet

Kylie Jenner is taking heat for taking 3-minute flights on her private jet. The trip would have only been a 40-minute drive. Critics are calling her a “climate criminal” for being so out-of-touch with the state of the world right now. She posted a pic on Instagram of her and Travis Scott in front of their jets with the caption “You wanna take mine or yours?” While many fans were posting fire emojis saying “goals!”, others were NOT happy.
Just remembered how Kylie Jenner uses her private jet to make 3 minute flights pic.twitter.com/ERNcL1XuO5
— Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) July 17, 2022
80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10 minute flights, 5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, one was 3 minutes long. Her carbon footprint for one ten minute flight, is more than some people make in a year.
— Sommer Ackerman (@lifewithsommer) July 17, 2022
