Kylie Jenner and Stormi Match For Her First Halloween

Kylie Jenner is making Stormi’s first Halloween a matching and memorable one.

Days after a family trip to the pumpkin patch with Travis Scott, the 21-year-old beauty mogul and daughter Stormi got even more into the festive Fall spirit with their twin butterfly costumes.

my baby butterfly.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 29, 2018 at 3:08pm PDT

Aside from just being cute as can be, these sweet outfits actually have a hidden significance. It’s no secret that Kylie has a fascination with butterflies.

She has admitted to being “terrified” of them but frequently wears butterfly-themed accessories and shares a tiny symbolic tattoo with boyfriend Travis. His hit song “Butterfly Effect” is also reportedly about how he and Kylie met.

Before Stormi was born, it was rumored her name would have something to do with butterflies, so this clever costume nod totally makes sense.

Now, what will the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner “triplets” wear this year? But lets be honest, Stormi wins the cutest ever!