Kylie Jenner and Stormi Make Halloween Cookies

In your daily dose of Halloween cuteness/ Kylie Jenner news, watch Kylie and Stormi make Halloween cookies in matching Halloween PJs. It’s adorable and look delicious.
back with my favorite girl baking halloween cookies 🧡🧡 check out our new youtube vid 🎃✨ https://t.co/48zhLVjjxF pic.twitter.com/OlEy1YcqCZ
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 5, 2020
back with my favorite girl baking halloween cookies 🧡🧡 check out our new youtube vid 🎃✨ https://t.co/48zhLVjjxF pic.twitter.com/OlEy1YcqCZ
— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 5, 2020