Kylie Jenner and Stormi Make Halloween Cookies

Oct 9, 2020 @ 7:20am

In your daily dose of Halloween cuteness/ Kylie Jenner news, watch Kylie and Stormi make Halloween cookies in matching Halloween PJs. It’s adorable and look delicious.

